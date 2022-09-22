“In one day of shooting you can go to five different locations. If you were to reach them for real, it would take months, as well as having production costs that are difficult to sustain”. Dario Piana, director and screenwriter, describes the advantages of the “virtual set” technology based on a large wall of LED screens.

Derived from video games and used more and more frequently in the world of cinema, such as in the series The Mandalorian by Lucasfilm, has recently landed in advertising. But what does it consist of? To understand this, we spent a day on the set of a Sofidel-Rotoloni Regina commercial created by the creative agency Gray.

“You have to imagine this large convex screen called a ledwall – says Pasquale Croce, technical director of virtual production and founder of EDI Effetto Digitali Italiani – as a window overlooking a desert. If you move the camera, you have perspective changes that you can’t they would have with a photograph, which is flat. Here, the ledwall is like a window overlooking a virtual world “.

Thanks to complex algorithms and triangulation systems, in fact, what is projected on the LED wall “changes” in relation to how the video camera is used. Hence the realistic illusion of actually being in the desert or at the North Pole.

“There is also a saving due to the lower environmental impact to move the productions”, remembers Graziano Ferrari, marketing director of Sofidel.

“As a storyteller it gives you a lot of advantages because – adds Dario Piana – I can move, approach and blur with the camera as if I were really there”.

By Andrea Lattanzi