We may soon break the record for the hottest ever recorded

Considering that last summer’s heat killed more than 61,000 people in Europe alone, it is even more alarming to discover that we could soon reliably break the record for the highest temperature ever recorded.

Yes, let’s talk about her again. The now famous Death Valley of California could literally destroy the hottest temperature recorded to dateaccording to Scientific American.

Surely the beginning of the month was not encouraging, considering that according to the first data of the World Meteorological Organization it was the hottest week on Earth on record. That’s why every nation (including Italy) urges citizens to follow simple but effective rules such as staying hydrated by drinking a lot, and avoiding going outdoors unless necessary.

In particular, summer temperatures in the notorious national park often exceed 49 degrees Celsius due to the surrounding mountains trapping warm air in the long, narrow valley basin. But apparently the results could now be even more dramatic.

Also according to Scientific American, the heat could soon even exceed 130 degrees Fahrenheit that is, about 55°C. If so, it would be the record for the hottest temperature ever reliably measured on Earth.

To understand what is currently happening in the world, beyond bees waking up a week early due to extreme heat, several people in Phoenix, Arizona, were treated for second-degree burns from… hot sidewalks. In fact, temperatures well over 44° C were recorded for two consecutive weeks.

“Extreme weather conditions, which have become an increasingly frequent occurrence, are having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies. This underlines the growing urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and deeply as possible‘ said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.