The criticisms leveled at the choice of the new government of not having confirmed the “ministry of innovation” are the result of a questionable interpretation of the concept.

“Innovating” is not the same as “changing at all costs” but it means setting objectives, choosing the most suitable tools for the purpose and above all taking the time necessary to reach the finish line. Conversely, the government should not behave like any PC “user”, reduced to impotence and forced to pursue new versions of products that instrumentally put out hardware and software support while still able to function efficiently. This is a way to paralyze innovation, not to encourage it.

So, if by innovation we mean blockchain, metaverse, Nft, predictivity and all the buzzwords with which high-tech marketing deafens citizens, decision makers and companies, then we are giving the word a meaning that is functional to the strategies of an industrial sector (largely non-EU) but not to the needs of the public administration and, ultimately, of citizens.

More than a ministry for innovation, therefore, a ministry for technological rationalization would be needed, with the task of systematizing the enormous public infrastructure, now stratified in eras at levels that would make Schliemann’s Troy pale.

In embryonic terms, the legislation on reuse software according to AgID standards and the circular of the National Cybersecurity Agency on technological diversification go in the right direction but are only the beginning of a much longer path.

For example, it would have been – and still is – necessary to establish that what is supplied to administrations is not subject to planned obsolescence, that everything that is no longer supported by technology producers is subject to “open” licenses and that it is forbidden. ‘incompatibility. In parallel, it would be necessary to integrate public information systems vertically and horizontally (and the choice of “CloudPA” may not necessarily be able to allow this result). This would make it possible to make controls on public spending and on citizens’ activities more efficient, even if within the limits of compliance with the law.

A minister for technological rationalization alone could do many of these things. But if his administrative powers weren’t enough, he could ask Parliament to enact specific rules or, if “innovating” is really so urgent, even propose to the government to issue decree-laws.

And while we are talking about standardization, all this would bring to light the parallelizing inconsistencies of the public bureaucracy, facilitating their elimination. An example for everyone: SPID, PEC and qualified digital signature (although not perfect) eliminate the need for many certificates and embossed stamps. Why do they continue to exist and to be in demand? By adopting a more rational concept of “innovation”, it becomes much (relatively) easier to start a process of technological modernization since the starting and ending points would be clear. Above all, it would be crystal clear that information technologies must serve to improve the quality of public administration and therefore the lives of citizens, not BigTech’s turnover.