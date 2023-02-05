Home Technology We Shouldn’t Worry About The Last of Us Type Cordyceps Infection, Mycologist Says – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Technology

We Shouldn’t Worry About The Last of Us Type Cordyceps Infection, Mycologist Says – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

by admin
We Shouldn’t Worry About The Last of Us Type Cordyceps Infection, Mycologist Says – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

No doubt many of you have been watching HBO’s The Last of Us, maybe even reruns of Naughty Dog’s brilliant video game, and started wondering if fungi are a real threat to humans. Well, according to mycologist Paul Stamets, the Cordyceps fungus on the show is far from a threat to humans.

Speaking on Twitter about fungus and The Last of Us, Stamets said:

“I just finished watching the second episode of #TheLastOfUs and I have two comments.

“First and foremost, I’m a sci-fi fan, and I love weaving fungi’s creative elements into the narrative.

“But let’s be real. Cordyceps cannot infect humans.

Stamets went on to add: “This is a theme that the novel weaves into, interspersed with mycology and exploiting mycophobia: the fear of fungi. It is natural for humans to fear that which is powerful but mysterious and misunderstood.

As for what cordyceps can actually do for humans, he points out: “In fact, fungi today provide us with some of the best solutions we need to address many of the existential threats we face. In fact, Cordyceps-like fungi could replace most chemical insecticides with ecologically sound and economically scalable solutions agent.

But we live in a world that loves novels and stories, so if Cordyceps does become our enemy, do we still have a chance? Stamets concluded with an eye-opening statement:

“Breaking news: They’re everywhere, all the time, and you live with them 24/7. These fungi exist under every footstep you take.

Fungi can never be defeated.

“Our survival depends on a peace treaty with fungi.

“Mycologists can provide clarification by becoming ambassadors…to our friends, amazing fungi!

So it goes without saying that fungi are friends.

See also  Interdisciplinary research is necessary but risks holding back innovation

You may also like

Sony confirms PS Plus Collection service of 19...

“THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” video game exhibition live...

Among Us Violates the Geneva Conventions – Hong...

Is Samsung S23 Ultra worth buying 45W fast...

Technology Life | Experts newly discovered that the...

Technology Life | Experts newly discovered that the...

Free activation of Office 365 perpetual version and...

Interdisciplinary research is necessary but risks holding back...

Cybersecurity: «Massive hacker attack underway, thousands of servers...

5 innovations for health proposed by the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy