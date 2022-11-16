It is well known that once a new medium is introduced, it is usually immediately rejected because it corrupts the souls of young people and is easily shaken. It happened on television, it happened on the radio, and believe it or not, it even happened in writing condemned by Plato and Socrates as inferior to the face-to-face conversations of ancient Athens. Of course, since games like Doom, Mortal Kombat, and GTA have gained notoriety, video games have had their controversies, ranging from toxic behavior to terrorist attacks.

While most of the mainstream media is now aware that playing games doesn’t automatically make you a cold-blooded killer, video games are still often dismissed as mindless entertainment. However, there are signs that this is changing. Hollywood has been digging into gaming lately, with games like Among Us and Animal Crossing finding whole new audiences among people who don’t necessarily consider themselves loyal gamers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Casey Baltes，Tribeca Games & Immersive副總裁。 // Tribeca Festival/This Games

Perhaps one of the surest signs of recognition for video games was last year when the Tribeca Film Festival officially made room for games in its awards program, even changing its name to the Tribeca Festival to illustrate that movies were no longer the sole focus. During THIS Games, a transmedia festival in Aarhus, Denmark, we spoke with Tribeca Games VP Casey Baltes about how the festival promotes video games as an art form, and how the medium can gain more recognition.

“Previously, we’ve been able to bring the creators of games like God of War, Red Dead Redemption II, and Death Stranding to the festival, primarily to show audiences who may not have played games before an artistic approach,”Baltes explained.“In 2021, we were able to add a discovery element. Our official selection allows us to include new game developers and new titles. It also allows us to bring indie titles, previously unpublished titles or newly discovered titles to the desktop. With this evolution, we were able to showcase some of the bigger blockbuster titles, as well as titles that weren’t quite as well known.

Check out Tribeca’s official picks for 2022, and it’s sure to be a diverse lineup. We have impressive AAA titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem and cinematic experiences in the form of As Dusk Falls and Immortality. But we also found platformers (Cuphead) and genre confusion (American Arcadia).

Obviously, the focus is on narratively or visually distinct experiences that more or less favor an “artistic” approach. But that doesn’t mean Tribeca’s selection process is limited to games with traditional stories, as the goal is to highlight a variety of interactive experiences, Casey Baltes explained. Even ones as outlandish as Trombone Champ, released too late to be part of this year’s selection, were still highlighted by Baltes.

“The thing that sticks out to me about a game like Trombone Champion is the stories I read in the papers, the stories I see on video where people play it, they’ve never played it before. From real trombones From the player picking it up trying to see what it’s about, to the crazy parties where people modify the trombone and play it together. In a cultural sense, this conversation is a story created outside of the game, just like movies, TV, Immersive experiences are as much a part of cultural conversations as games can be pushed outward into society.

How we “talk” about games broadly – the way we describe them in YouTube videos, write about them in conversation or in articles and reviews – plays a huge role in broadening their appeal,“I spend about 90 percent of my time talking to people who don’t play games,” Baltes told . Differences. I think what’s missing in conversations about games can get down to almost the simplest language you use to talk about any form of culture. How you talk about something you’ve read or seen recently.

Besides the language, all our quests, levels, props, fps, etc. might not make much sense to non-gamers, of course there are other obstacles. While books are free to read in libraries, and current series and movies are little more than subscriptions or movie tickets, games require a bigger investment. Even if people can afford it, not everyone is happy with the console under the TV or the dreaded gaming PC that spews out all kinds of RBG fireworks in the bedroom. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, there’s understanding games; how they’re controlled and their internal logic, which can be hard to understand if you didn’t grow up glued to a Game Boy, Nintendo DS, or similar system. That’s why at Tribeca, a major focus is on presenting games in a way that appeals to non-gamers as well.

“We usually start with a story or a concept. We first describe it like we would describe anything else,”Casey Balters explained.”“It actually helps to work in an immersive space because typically, you start by describing a VR project and then of course describe the platform and technology. There are fewer barriers to controllers or any number of things when things generate immediate interest, rather than starting with explanations like, “This is a PC game, you need a controller” and so on.

With games having long surpassed movies financially, and now catching up in terms of recognition, we may start to see a confluence of talent. Examples include games director Sam Barlow, who directed and produced three separate films for his latest project, Immortality, or, going in another direction, Joseph Fares ( Josef Fares, originally a successful Swedish film director, won Game of the Year last year for It Takes Two.

Because of this, Casey Baltes believes that games and movies will become more closely integrated in the future: “There are many tools and knowledge that can be shared across industries to better illustrate cross-collaboration in a real way. Knowing some of the strengths of the technology versus some of the weaknesses or learning of the industry, being able to actually share the language of storytelling, the language of film, real-time technology and production, those things will overlap.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether video games will one day be consumed and discussed like books, movies and sports. But things are definitely moving in the right direction, and one thing is for sure. Games can no longer be dismissed as mindless entertainment.