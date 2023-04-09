The worlds of gaming and ergonomic products are increasingly merging, and over the years as part of our Quick Look series of videos we’ve looked at a range of products designed to fit both worlds. We continue this effort today.

As with the latest episode of Quick Look, we’ve got our hands on Roccat’s Kone Air gaming mouse, a device with an ergonomically shaped body but still plenty of design options to make it ideal for gaming (i.e. 19 , 000 DPI sensor, 800 hours of battery life and 2.4 GHz wireless connection).

Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a device that’s perfect for both work and play, the Roccat Kone Air could be the device for you. To see if it is, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below for further thoughts and facts about the mouse.