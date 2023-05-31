We talk about the PlayStation Show on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show.

Now that event season is in full swing, we’ve decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to the first major showcase of the summer: the PlayStation Showcase.

As this show wraps up, and as a rather conflicted show, co-host Alex Hopley and I have a special guest, Erik Helderbach Frouh of Gameactor Norway ( Eirik Hyldbakk Furu) chatted about the latest show and shared plenty of thoughts on the many announcements it has to offer.

We discuss the plethora of CGI reveal trailers, our favorite show announcements, why Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a lifesaver, and discuss whether the reveal was a hit or a miss.

To see all our thoughts and more, be sure to watch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below.