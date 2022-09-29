Are you afraid that you are “loud”, or that you are afraid of disturbing others when you hold an online meeting in your seat? Japan launched a “Bluetooth mask”, claiming that it can “mute the sound” after wearing it, reducing the sound volume by 20 decibels, but wearing it feels like a VR headset mounted on the mouth, which looks a bit weird or colourful.

A Japanese company “Shiftall” recently launched the Bluetooth mask “Mutalk”. After wearing the mask, it not only “makes it difficult for others to hear your voice”, but also the microphone in the mask is not easy to receive ambient sound. In this way, it is quite suitable Used in the office or general coffee shop, it will neither disturb others nor reveal its own conversation messages.

The “Bluetooth Mask” comes with a headband, which can be worn directly on the mouth without hands, and can be used with a computer. (reproduced from the shiftall website)

20 decibels can be reduced

The company actually measured that wearing a Bluetooth mask to speak, through the “Helmholtz resonator (Helmholtz resonator)”, can reduce the noise reduction effect of 20 to 30 decibels. In addition, there is a sensor at the bottom of Mutalk. When using the mask to talk, you can talk directly after picking it up. When you put the Bluetooth mask back on the desktop, the “mute” function will be activated to avoid being picked up, and you don’t have to manually press the mute button. , quite convenient.

In addition to the Bluetooth mask “Mutalk”, which can be used as a walkie-talkie by covering the mouth by hand, the product is attached with an elastic band that can be worn on the head to achieve hands-free calling. The mask also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can be connected to devices such as headphones, and can be replaced at any time with equipment for cleaning the mouth. The product is priced at 19,900 yen (approximately NT$4,387), and has been pre-ordered for sale around November.

If the VR headset is equipped with a “Bluetooth mask”, the whole appearance looks a bit strange. (reproduced from the shiftall website)

Netizen: It’s better to change the place to talk on the phone

However, the appearance of the Bluetooth mask looks like a normal VR headset worn on the mouth. If you wear a real VR device, the appearance of both products on the head is actually a bit strange. The product has also aroused discussion among netizens. Netizens are puzzled. If you are in a cafe that is not too noisy or too quiet, “why don’t you change the place to talk on the phone”, but wear it on the spot.

