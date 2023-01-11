Currently, VR head-mounted devices allow players to immerse themselves in the world of virtual 3D games. If there is a new device on the market that allows you to “wear” an e-book reader in front of your eyes, will you pay for it? At the CES 2023 US Consumer Electronics Show, Sol Reader, a VR glasses-style e-book reader combined with e-paper technology, was exhibited, allowing users to read without holding heavy books or traditional e-book readers. In the e-book in front of you, feel the “immersive” reading that you have never experienced before.

This year’s CES saw many adopting e-paper technology, including tablets, watches and cars (BMW and Yuantai Technology cooperated to launch a color-changing concept car), and now Sol Reader, which combines VR glasses and e-paper technology, is also seen at Sol’s booth. e-book reader. Traditional VR headsets use two built-in LCD displays to create immersive 3D images, while Sol Reader replaces the LCD screen with electronic paper, allowing users to see the content of e-books floating in front of their eyes.

In appearance, Sol Reader is similar to the AR glasses currently on the market, but the design principle is similar to a VR head-mounted device (it cannot see through the lens to see the foreground like glasses). Perhaps this immersive reading method can make readers more attentive. This product can not only reduce the burden of holding books or devices in hand, it weighs less than 100 grams, making it easy for users to wear it.

The more troublesome thing is to turn the page, the user must read the next page through the attached wireless handheld remote control. Nowadays, many VR headsets already support gesture tracking. It would be even more ideal if Sol Reader could support gesture-controlled page turning in the future.

Due to the low power consumption of e-paper, the device has a battery life of around 30 hours. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more expensive (it’s expected to hit the market later this year for $350, or about NT$10,655), and there’s a lot of room for improvement in resolution. After all, a wearable device that costs tens of thousands of dollars and can only provide a low-resolution immersive reading experience will only discourage users who are eager to try it out.

(First image source: Sol)