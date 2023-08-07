WeAreProject, a new corporate volunteering project

Initiatives

The project, which will involve employees, sees the collaboration with two organizations of great social value: the AFA social cooperative, based in Brignano Gera d’Adda (BG), and the Anffas Foundation “Coccinella Gialla” – Onlus, based in One Hundred (FE)

of editorial staff

Published on 07 Aug 2023

Share this article

WeAreProjecta polytechnological group made up of a varied bouquet of companies with Project Informatica as group leader at the service of technological evolution and the competitiveness of companies, announces a new corporate volunteering project which aims to contribute to the social sustainability of the local communities present in some of the territories in which it operates. Among the foreseen activities: theater therapy, art and carpentry workshops aimed at creating objects to be sold at local markets, but also support activities for SFA projects (Servizio di Formazione all’Autonomia per bambini with disabilities) through playful initiatives, packaging and manuals.

Collaborations in place for the volunteer project

The WeAreProject corporate volunteering project involves the participation of volunteer employees and is in collaboration with two organizations of great social value: the AFA social cooperative, based in Brignano Gera d’Adda (BG), which in 2013 created the FA Consortium – Family and Hospitality to offer support services to children and mothers with children in situations of fragility, support for disabled children and reintegration into work for people in difficulty.

ESG risks within the supply chain: learn more about how to proactively mitigate them

And then there Anffas Foundation “Yellow Ladybug” – Onlus, based in Cento (FE), which operates in the field of social and socio-health assistance, the promotion and solicitation of scientific research, charity, the protection of civil rights in favor of disadvantaged people in situations of intellectual and relational disability, and their families so that these people are guaranteed the inalienable right to a free and protected life, as independent as possible in respect of their dignity.

WeAreProject’s commitment in the “S” of ESG

The WeAreProject corporate volunteering project represents an important step forward in the company’s social sustainability strategy and demonstrates the commitment to promote the well-being of local communities and in improving the impact of its activities on society and the environment, to contribute to a more sustainable and just future for all.

“The corporate volunteering project is consistent with ESG principlesin particular with what underlines the importance of corporate social activities to improve people’s quality of life” he said Valeria Mauri, Marketing & CSR Director di We Are Project “Our corporate volunteering project is a tangible example of the company’s commitment to social sustainability and demonstrates the role we can play in promoting positive change in society”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

