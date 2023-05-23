Home » Wearing a watch-sized sensor to control a robotic arm? Ultimate Robots uses Arduino to develop a human-controlled robotic arm | XFastest News
We often see robots that can follow human movements in various science fiction works. In reality, there are also many teams working hard to develop human-controlled robots.

Ultimate Robots uses the uMyo EMG sensor to make a robotic arm controlled by muscle signals, all based on the Arduion development board.

Ultimate Robots is equipped with three separate sets of uMyo PCBs on the wristband, which can detect the wearer’s movements, and each finger on the robotic arm has two tendons that can control curling or unfolding of the fingers.

The highlight of the Ultimate Robots design is that it is wireless and very small in size. Wouldn’t it be too sci-fi to imagine that you can control a robotic arm with a watch-like device.

The uMyo sensor is open source, and Ultimate Robots also put the robotic arm project on GitHub as open source, and you can also see the official work progress on Hachaday, and they also have a Youtube channel for video presentations.

