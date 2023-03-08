Web Push and Badging in iOS 16.4 Beta 1: Mega Update for Progressive Web Apps



In a blog post, the WebKit team announced that web applications can finally receive push notifications via the web push method with the newly released Beta 1 of iOS and iPadOS 16.4. This follows Apple’s announcement from summer 2022. However, this is not the only interesting programming interface that web developers have access to in the new preview version of Safari.

Christian Liebel (@christianliebel) is a software developer at Thinktecture in Karlsruhe. He supports his customers in digitization projects and the modernization of business applications. His hobbies are cross-platform applications based on modern web technologies such as Angular, Progressive Web Apps, Project Fugu and Web Components. He has been recognized as a Microsoft MVP and Google GDE for his community contributions.

An icon on the home screen is mandatory

The prerequisite for the following interfaces and functions under iOS and iPadOS is that the web application has been added to the home screen of the device. Users can install via the Share menu and selecting the menu item Add to Home screen cause. It has been possible since iPhone OS 1.1.3, released in January 2008, to store web clips on the home screen. Apple calls web applications stored in this way Homescreen Web Apps, which is synonymous with Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Launched from the home screen, they appear like platform-specific apps without browser toolbars and included in the App Switcher. Once implemented, they run anywhere from mobile to desktop thanks to the underlying W3C Service Worker and Web Application Manifest specifications.

A web application renders a notification banner on iOS

Web Push is a combination of various W3C and IETF specifications (Push API, Notifications API, and HTTP Web Push) that allow developers to proactively push notifications to their users. The information, such as an instant message or a price alert, is displayed on the end device in the form of a notification banner. The API tandem has been supported by Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for many years. On Safari for macOS, the Web Push API has been available since version 16, which was released in September 2022. With iOS and iPadOS, the last major operating systems are now receiving support for this. The great advantage of the web push method is that it only has to be implemented once and can then be used across platforms. On iOS and iPadOS, the notification banners appear exactly as they are known from other apps, including transfer to the Apple Watch and integration into the focus app.

Number badges for home screen icons

Badges, small red plaques that appear on an application’s icon, are less intrusive than notification banners. The Badging API allows web applications to display a badge on the application’s icon on the home screen, dock, or taskbar. E-mail programs or to-do list apps use this option to display the number of unread messages or tasks to be completed. The interface has been supported by Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on macOS and Windows for many years. The Twitter PWA also uses this interface to communicate unread messages and direct messages. The prerequisite for this under iOS and iPadOS is that the user has previously agreed to receive push notifications.

With the Badging API, small number badges can be displayed on the app icon

The new Safari version also supports the “id” property of the Web Application Manifest. This allows a web application installed on the device to be uniquely identified in order to avoid multiple installations and to synchronize notification settings across multiple devices. However, Safari gives users the ability to customize the application’s display name. If the user chooses a different name, multiple installations of an app become possible again, for example to be able to use it with different profiles.

The web application also integrates the settings of iOS and iPadOS

Add to Homescreen opens for more browsers

For the first time, third-party browsers have the option of storing links for web applications on the home screen. This was previously exclusive to Safari. On Android, macOS and Windows, it was common in the past for third-party browsers to be able to install web applications. However, third-party browsers under iOS and iPadOS must also use the WebKit engine. Nothing changes in this default.

In addition to the APIs mentioned above, there are also other programming interfaces in iOS and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 1: For example, the Screen Wake Lock API, which leaves the screen activated (e.g. for presentation programs) and the Screen Orientation API, which makes information about the orientation of the screen accessible . However, no prior installation of the app is required for these interfaces.

Conclusion: Really well done

Once again, the gap between platform-specific apps and web applications is closing. With the availability of push notifications, one of the most frequent requests from web developers over the last few years is now ticked off on all relevant platforms. The integration of Web Push and Badging API is implemented really well in the beta version of iOS and iPadOS, the notification methods are indistinguishable from platform-specific apps. The availability of further programming interfaces also shows that Apple is serious and that the web is constantly improving as an application platform.



