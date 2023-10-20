Webb Space Telescope Discovers Unseen High-Speed Jets in Jupiter’s Atmosphere

Webb Space Telescope Discovers Unknown Features of Jupiter’s Atmosphere

The Webb Space Telescope, a powerful tool for exploring the cosmos, has provided scientists with new insights into our own solar system. Recently, the telescope revealed previously unknown features of Jupiter’s atmosphere, shedding light on the planet’s weather patterns.

Led by Imke de Pater from the University of California, Berkeley, and Thierry Fouchet from the Paris Observatory, the early science project aimed to capture images of Jupiter using four different filters every 10 hours. These images allowed astronomers to detect subtle changes in the planet’s atmosphere at different altitudes.

While other telescopes and probes such as Juno, Cassini, and the Hubble Space Telescope have provided valuable data on Jupiter’s weather patterns, the Webb Space Telescope gave researchers new information about the planet’s rings, moons, and atmosphere.

One significant discovery made by the Webb Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) is the existence of high-altitude winds in Jupiter’s atmosphere. These winds occur approximately 40 kilometers above the clouds, in the lower stratosphere of the planet. With speeds of about 515 kilometers per hour, these winds are nearly double the speed of the clouds below and equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane on Earth.

The follow-up observations conducted by the Hubble Telescope confirmed that these high-altitude winds are separate from the equatorial convective storms on Jupiter. This suggests that the jet stream found in the upper atmosphere follows a different mechanism.

Scientists involved in the study are now eager to further investigate these high-altitude winds and determine if their intensity and height change over time. They believe that if this new type of jet is related to the stratospheric oscillation mode, it may undergo significant changes in the next 2 to 4 years.

The findings of this study have been published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The Webb Space Telescope continues to revolutionize our understanding of the universe and our own solar system. With each new discovery, researchers gain valuable insights into the complexities of celestial bodies like Jupiter.

