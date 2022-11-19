The Webb Space Telescope has released another spectacular new image. At the center of this “space hourglass” lies a protostar that is only 100,000 years old, and it is not even young enough to generate nuclear fusion energy on its own.

NASA said the “colorful” clouds were only visible to the eyes of the Webb Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The Spitzer Space Telescope and ALMA Array have imaged the L1527 cloud before, revealing the distinctive hourglass cloud shape, but Webb’s near-infrared camera was able to provide such sharp resolution.

L1527 is about 460 light-years from Earth, spans 0.3 light-years, and has a protostar still growing at its center. The latter is the earliest stage of stellar evolution, usually lasting about 500,000 years, and the L1527 protostar was born 100,000 years ago, and it is too small to convert hydrogen into helium to provide energy for itself. Now, it is basically just a spherical expanding gas mass, The mass is about 20-40% of the sun.

As can be seen from the photo, there is a black line in the center of the hourglass shape, which is the protoplanetary disk of the protostar, and the hourglass shape is the light of the protostar illuminating the surrounding gas and dust layers. Eventually, the protoplanetary disk is further compressed and the core temperature rises, reaching the threshold of “starting nuclear fusion” and giving birth to new stars.

In other words, L1527 will be used as a time machine reference to show us how the sun and the solar system were first born.

(First image source: NASA)