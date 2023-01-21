NASA(NASA) discovered an exoplanet through the Webb Space Telescope, named it LHS475b, with a diameter comparable to that of the earth and about 41 light-years away from the earth.

According to the Webb telescope data, the temperature of this planet is several hundred degrees higher than that of the earth. If the clouds are detected, it indicates that the planet may be more like Venus, because Venus has a carbon dioxide atmosphere and is always shrouded in thick clouds.

The spectra show that Webb did not observe any elements or molecules in detectable quantities, and the data (white dots) represent a featureless spectrum for a planet without an atmosphere (yellow line), which is consistent with the featureless spectrum, the purple line represents an atmosphere of pure carbon dioxide, and the green line Represents a pure methane atmosphere.

The exoplanet is unlikely to have a thick methane atmosphere like Titan, possibly in addition to an atmosphere of pure carbon dioxide, the researchers said.

However, this requires more precise measurements to confirm, and the researchers plan to observe again this summer to obtain more spectral data.

In addition, the researchers also confirmed that the revolution period of LHS475b is 2 Earth days. Although LHS475b is closer to its parent star than any planet in the solar system, the latter is a red dwarf star with a temperature less than half that of the sun, so the study Personnel predict it may still have an atmosphere.

