Webb Telescope Unveils a Corner of Mini Neptune’s Mystery | TechNews Technology New Report

The mini-Neptune, Gliese 1214b, is less massive than Neptune and has a rocky core surrounded by a thick layer of gas. It is a common planet in the Milky Way, but we know very little about it. The Webb Space Telescope observed this distant planet outside the solar system. Unlike the planets in the solar system, it is likely to be a highly reflective world with a humid atmosphere. This is the closest look yet at the enigmatic Gliese 1214b, which has been elusive to previous observations.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Gliese 1214b is too hot to have a liquid water ocean, but water in vaporized form could still be a major component of the atmosphere. The research team says that Gliese 1214b is completely covered by some kind of haze or cloud, and the atmosphere was completely unknown before this observation. If it does contain water, it could be a “water world,” formed with lots of water and ice. In order to penetrate such a thick barrier, in addition to capturing the light of the parent star passing through the atmosphere, the team also tried a new method, using Webb’s mid-infrared imaging spectrometer (MIRI) to observe the complete orbit of GJ 1214 b around the parent star, creating a planetary hot spot. Maps, heatmaps can tell us details about the atmospheric composition of Gliese 1214b during the day and night.

The ability to obtain a full orbit is important for understanding how a planet distributes heat from day to night. Gliese 1214b has a large temperature difference between day and night, from 279°C to 165°C. Such a large shift is only possible in an atmosphere composed of heavier molecules such as water or methane, similar to the MIRI observations. This means that the atmosphere of Gliese 1214b is not mainly composed of lighter hydrogen molecules, which may be an important clue to understand the history and formation of Gliese 1214b. And the current atmosphere is not a pristine atmosphere, Gliese 1214b may have lost a lot of hydrogen, if it started from a hydrogen-rich atmosphere; or formed from heavier elements to begin with, such as colder, water-rich substances.

While hot by human standards, Gliese 1214b is cooler than expected, surprising researchers because its unusually shiny atmosphere reflects most of its parent star’s light, rather than absorbing it, resulting in high temperatures. The new observations open the door to an in-depth understanding of Gliese 1214b. In the past, what we really knew about Gliese 1214b was that the atmosphere was cloudy or hazy. The new study found that Gliese 1214b may have formed farther away from the parent star, and then gradually spiraled inward to the current near distance track. The easiest explanation for finding a watery planet is that it formed farther from its parent star, the researchers said. The results were published in the journal “Nature”.

(This article is reprinted with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; the first picture is an image of Gliese 1214b, source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / R. Hurt (IPAC))