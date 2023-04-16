WebChatGPT, a Chrome extension that cracks the time limit that ChatGPT cannot search for Internet information after 2021 | T Kebang

Since ChatGPT is a chatbot trained with a generative language model, the data used for training is only up to September 2021, which means that ChatGPT cannot provide information after this time, that is, it is impossible to ask ChatGPT about September 2021 after that.

What is Web ChatGPT

However, now through the “Web ChatGPT” extension, based on ChatGPT, the latest information on the Internet can be queried through search engines, and answers will be given based on the search results, which also solves the problem that ChatGPT cannot provide the latest information. In addition, users can also set the number, time, and region of articles to be searched by Web ChatGPT to obtain more informative answers. If they want more advanced search results, they can also manually add prompt words.

Web ChatGPT

URL: https://tinyl.io/83wc

How to use Web ChatGPT

Stpe1. After installing the “Web ChatGPT” extension, open the ChatGPT webpage, and you will find that “web access” and other settings appear below, and the default is enabled.

Stpe2. When “web access” is closed, it’s like Web ChatGPT is not installed. When you ask questions about ChatGPT, you can’t get newer information. If you ask GPT-4, you can’t answer.

Stpe3. When “web access” is turned on, when the question of GPT-4 is also asked, it will give search results on the Internet.

Stpe4. Below the search results, a sorted text description will be given based on the search results.

Stpe5. If you click the link in the note in the above step, you will be linked to the reference webpage. The visible date is 2023, which exceeds the ChatGPT limit of September 2021.

Stpe6. After opening the web access, results can set the number of summary articles, Any time to set the search time, and Any region to set the search region.

Stpe7. If the above step is set to the Taiwan region, it can be seen that the relevant search source has changed, and the metropolis will be displayed in Chinese.

Stpe8. The text descriptions organized below will of course change accordingly.

Stpe9. If you want to try a more precise search, you can customize the prompt words, first expand “Default English”, and click “+New prompt”.

Stpe10. After entering the setting page, press “New Prompt” to manually add suitable syntax.

