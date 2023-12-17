Home » Weekend trendy house | Is it worth buying again at the end of the year? Let’s take you to know Ubisoft’s new open world masterpiece “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier”! | COOL-STYLE trendy lifestyle network | LINE TODAY
“Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” officially launched on December 7. As a first-person action-adventure game based on the “Avatar” series, the game takes place between “Avatar” and “Avatar: Path of Water”. Developed by Massive and published by Ubisoft, the game is priced at NT$2,090 for the standard version. So, does this new game meet the expectations of players? Let’s take a closer look at the game and find out.

The game was initially announced in March 2017 and was expected to be released in conjunction with the movie sequel “Avatar: Water Path”. However, after several delays, the release date was pushed back to December of this year, almost a year after the release of the movie.

“Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” allows players to explore the stunning planet Pandora in an open-world setting. Players take on the role of a Na’vi, exploring the breathtaking scenery and ecosystem of Pandora. The game also features a hunger and cooking system, offering players a deeper and more immersive experience.

While the game has been well received for its stunning visuals and world-building, it has not completely broken away from Ubisoft’s traditional open-world gameplay, which some players may find disappointing. The stealth system in the game has received mixed reviews, with some players finding it enjoyable while others feel it is forced and repetitive.

Overall, “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” is recommended for players who have not experienced Ubisoft’s open-world games before and for fans of the “Avatar” world. For those looking for a game with innovative gameplay, the game may fall short of expectations.

