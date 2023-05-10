Home » Weekly: AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, PFAS in wild boar
Technology

Weekly: AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, PFAS in wild boar

by admin
Weekly: AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, PFAS in wild boar

This week’s “Weekly” is about Geoffrey Hinton. The AI ​​pioneer recently resigned from Google and warned about developments in the field of artificial intelligence. After leaving Google, the 75-year-old says he can now speak openly about his views on advances in the field of generative AI. “Sometimes I think it’s like aliens landed and people didn’t notice because they speak English so well,” Hinton says of ChatGPT and Co. We talk about Hinton’s assessment of the risks and what’s behind it.

Technology Review”,”PFAS”,”Podcast”,”TR Weekly”,”Umweltschutz”],”mpos”:[“understitial”,”top”],”themenhub”:”yes”}” type=”gpt” unit=”/6514/www.heise.de/tr/tr-inhalt” width=”300″/>

Also in this week’s “Weekly”:

  • Tipp der Woche: “Movement: How to Take Back our Streets and Transform Our Lives” (Buch)

Weekly appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine’s third podcast format. In “Deep Dive” the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format “Unscripted” focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The “Weekly” format completes the offer. You can find an overview of the podcasts here.

Here you will find an overview of our three podcast formats: the weekly news podcast “Weekly” and the monthly podcasts “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):

Technology Review”,”PFAS”,”Podcast”,”TR Weekly”,”Umweltschutz”],”mpos”:[“3″],”themenhub”:”yes”}” type=”gpt” unit=”/6514/www.heise.de/tr/tr-inhalt” width=”300″/>

=== Ad / Sponsor Notice ===

This episode was sponsored by HP Store: the one-stop shop for your tech needs. With us you will find laptops, PCs, workstations, conference technology and printers as well as accessories. Order in the HP store with the code HPMITX10.

=== Advertisement / sponsorship end ===


(jl)

To home page

See also  A look into the black box: AI training data set C4 also draws from murky sources

You may also like

Unihertz Luna in the test: Nothing Phone clone...

The Xbox May Update is out now –...

Dredge, the video game that combines fishing with...

Google I/O 2023 Returns to the Tablet Market...

The best of climate science is at the...

the 2024 line-up • Techzilla

iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively have a...

Pasquale Castagno: “I study the climate to understand...

Google Bard is updated with many new features…

Google I/O 2023 Google’s first Pixel Fold folding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy