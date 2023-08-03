This week’s new episode “Weekly” is about artificial intelligence. Once again – the topic does not let us go. A team of researchers has managed to elicit things from language models that they shouldn’t actually reveal using specially selected character strings in a user query. In the associated study, the researchers describe how they added opposing syntax chains to their formulated prompts. This approach resulted in the ChatGPT-3.5-Turbo language model, for example, spitting out the instructions for building a bomb. TR editor Wolfgang Stieler explains exactly how the team managed to do this and what is special about the approach.

Also in “Weekly”:

Climate neutralizers Cement: TR editor Gregor Honsel has discovered a US company that has developed a climate-neutral alternative to the building material. With her new recipe, she 3D prints houses.Tip of the week: The book “They are already here” by journalist Sarah Scoles. It gives an insight into the UFO scene and why many people find it so fascinating. At this point, the interview with John Elliott should also be mentioned. He is head of the “SETI Post Detection Hub”. The research facility is to develop specific protocols and procedures should extraterrestrial signals ever reach us.

More on this in the whole episode

Note on our two other podcast formats: "Unscripted" and "Deep Dive": They are taking a short summer break in August. But there will be new episodes again in September.

Here you will find an overview of our three podcast formats: the weekly news podcast “Weekly” and the monthly podcasts “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”.

