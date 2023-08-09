Weekly: Electric cars, emissions certificates and the film “Paradise”

This week’s new episode “Weekly” is about a study by the European think tank “Transport & Environment” (T&E). It analyzed the consumption of raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese in electric cars. In view of the trend towards ever larger, all-electric SUVs, the appeal of the study is not surprising at first: build smaller electric cars. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a look at where efficiency can be increased and energy consumption reduced. Therefore, TR editor Gregor Honsel gives an insight.

emission allowances: TR editor Gregor Honsel found out that Germany had to purchase emission certificates from other EU countries for the first time last year in order to achieve its own climate targets.Tip of the week: The new film “Paradise” on Netflix.

