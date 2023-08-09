Home » Weekly: Electric cars, emissions certificates and the film “Paradise”
Technology

Weekly: Electric cars, emissions certificates and the film “Paradise”

by admin
Weekly: Electric cars, emissions certificates and the film “Paradise”

This week’s new episode “Weekly” is about a study by the European think tank “Transport & Environment” (T&E). It analyzed the consumption of raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese in electric cars. In view of the trend towards ever larger, all-electric SUVs, the appeal of the study is not surprising at first: build smaller electric cars. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a look at where efficiency can be increased and energy consumption reduced. Therefore, TR editor Gregor Honsel gives an insight.

Advertisement

Also in “Weekly”:

emission allowances: TR editor Gregor Honsel found out that Germany had to purchase emission certificates from other EU countries for the first time last year in order to achieve its own climate targets.Tip of the week: The new film “Paradise” on Netflix.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):

=== Ad / Sponsor Notice ===

HUSUM WIND is the leading technology trade fair for wind energy and renewable energies on the German market. From September 12 to 15, 2023, around 600 exhibitors from Germany and abroad will be showing new products and cutting-edge technology in the areas of onshore and offshore wind, green hydrogen, storage, sector coupling, digitization, recycling and repowering. Click here for the ticket shop.

Advertisement

=== Advertisement / sponsorship end ===

Note on our two other podcast formats: “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”: They are taking a short summer break in August. But there will be new episodes again in September. Unscripted is published every second Friday of the month, Deep Dive is published on the fourth Friday of the month. Nothing will change in our “Weekly”, which will be published every Wednesday in August as usual. Here you will find an overview of all podcast episodes.

See also  It's going to be a blast in early summer!The sequels of the ultra-tamping game series "The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears" and "Diablo IV" are now being pre-ordered at a discount

Here you will find an overview of our three podcast formats: the weekly news podcast “Weekly” and the monthly podcasts “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”.

(jl)

To home page

You may also like

Exciting New Features and Female Soccer Stars Take...

TikTok, you can post entire podcast episodes…

Activision Announces Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Reveal...

what it is, why it is important, what...

This jellyfish could prove fatal to humans

ImageMagick at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

A24 Announces Production of Sequel ‘Talk to Me...

On this website, you can freely explore your...

Electric air pump for bikes, cars & Co.:...

The SOUNDPEATS Air 4 in the test, top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy