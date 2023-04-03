Wednesday is “Weekly” day: In the weekly news podcast of the MIT Technology Review, the editors talk about current topics and provide the background. This is the only way to evaluate new technical developments or new scientific studies.

This week’s “Weekly” is again about artificial intelligence. Microsoft has had the GPT-4 language model complete a whole series of tests, published a study on it – and believes it can detect sparks of real intelligence. TR editor Andrea Hoferichter and TR editors Gregor Honsel and Wolfgang Stieler talk about what to make of it.

Also in this week’s “Weekly”:

The end of the combustion engine: The EU and the federal government have finally reached an agreement on the controversial issue of synthetic fuels. Is this really the end of the debate about e-fuels?

Market or laboratory: Researchers have found data that could reveal new insights into the path of the corona virus. How did this surprising find come about and what does it mean?

Tip of the week: The book “And if we just black out the sun?” von Gernot Wagner deals with solar geoengineering. What is the climate economist about and how did our editor Gregor Honsel like it?

Weekly appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine's third podcast format. In "Deep Dive" the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format "Unscripted" focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The "Weekly" format completes the offer.

Here you will find an overview of our three podcast formats: the weekly news podcast “Weekly” and the monthly podcasts “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):







