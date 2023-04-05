This week’s “Weekly” is again about artificial intelligence: Representatives from the tech industry in the Silicon Valley environment have written an open letter. In it, they call for the development of generative AI to be paused for at least six months. The purpose of the break should be to develop AI regulation so that AI can be used for the benefit of all people. Signatories include Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. However, there is also a lot of criticism of the letter from the AI ​​​​community – for example that the letter paints an exaggerated picture of the dangers of AI in the future. What’s behind the letter? How is he to be rated?

Also in this week’s “Weekly”:

Tip of the week: Film: Everything everywhere all at once / Series: A girl and a cosmonaut

