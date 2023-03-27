Wednesday is “Weekly” day: In the weekly news podcast of the MIT Technology Review, the editors talk about current topics and provide the background. This is the only way to evaluate new technical developments or new scientific studies.

This week’s “Weekly” is about water and the global water balance, among other things. The United Nations Water Conference starts today in New York. There, the members discuss how as many people and countries as possible can gain access to the increasingly scarce resource and how international cooperation in this regard can be strengthened.

The new issue of the MIT Technology Review also deals with the subject of “water” (can be ordered from the heise shop from today and will be available in station bookshops from March 22nd). The title spread is about how our society will deal with the simultaneity of too much water in the form of floods and too little in the form of drought and dryness in the future.

Also in this week’s “Weekly”:

Tip of the week: The Orville and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Weekly appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine’s third podcast format. In “Deep Dive” the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format “Unscripted” focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The “Weekly” format completes the offer. You can find an overview of the podcasts here.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):







