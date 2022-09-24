After 11 years of hard work on YouTube, the well-known game Tucao YouTuber “Game Donkey” (Videogamedunkey) is about to officially enter the field of game publishing. He founded his own independent game publisher BigMode together with his wife Leah.

Through his latest 5-minute video, “My Indie Game Publishing Company,” the YouTuber with 7.22 million subscribers says he’s fed up with “just standing by and waiting.” I want to get a good game out”, so I decided to be a part of it myself.

“I’ve been on YouTube for over 11 years, and one of the most important core themes of my channel has always been about throwing soulless scams in the trash and promoting and appreciating some Truly inspiring artwork in the medium of gaming.” He said, “Over the past few years, I’ve always been looking for some of the best indie games in the industry and trying to do them justice and get millions of players. To be able to notice these noteworthy works.”

Gaming Donkey calls the brand a “harmonious continuation” of his personal YouTube channel, emphasizing that his priority is to distribute some of the best games in the industry, saying, “I hope BigMode represents a personal endorsement. , and I don’t do it casually. I don’t want to have creative control over these games, but I still want to be involved.”

In this introductory video, the game donkey emphasizes that he has tried to play various types of games from the past to the present, and this experience may allow him to make correct judgments in the process of releasing a game. In addition, he also said that game developers will stand at the forefront of BigMode, and the brand itself will assist them in creating game works and development teams, and will do their best to create a developer-friendly game. contract. However, he doesn’t explain any details related to this contract in the film, only that the bottom line helps great games to succeed, and helps them continue to do so.

Although it is only a short film, it is not difficult to see the ambition of the game donkey for this project. However, this film does not seem to have succeeded in persuading everyone. At present, many game industry people and fans have expressed their concerns about the distribution brand BigMode. In addition, the game donkey does not seem to intend to take the initiative to find it. The first wave of cooperation targets, but encourages interested independent developers to contact him. Game developer Rami Ismail praised the motivation behind the establishment of the game donkey as an independent game publisher, but said that “I have played a lot of games” does not seem to be a reason to become a publisher, and encouraged developers who want to work with him You have to make sure you have enough development funding first.

Developer Johan Toresson from publisher Raw Fury says it’s a good thing to get more developers to get more money, but still hope that parts of this video are just a joke, and the game donkey will eventually be kind to join this Branded indie developer. Even if it is still full of uncertainty, or sneered at the game donkey’s claim to have helped many pretty good indie games in the past few years, the news still attracted some positive responses from developers. Noel Berry, the program artist of the independent game “Celestial Mountains”, mentioned that the game donkey was one of the people who first started paying attention to their independent adventure game, saying that although he could not represent other independent game developers, he could confirm that the game donkey was in the ” Cerulean Mountains” noticed the existence of this game before its launch, and continued to pay attention to the game’s development for more than a year, and immediately produced a video to promote it after playing the trial version. Therefore, the game experience accumulated over the years may have really given him a discerning eye, and he seems to hope to continue his enthusiasm through BigMode.