We're checking out Call of Duty: Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live

We're checking out Call of Duty: Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live

It’s been a pretty big week for the battle royale community this week, as not only is Apex Legends ushering in a new season that hopes to completely rebalance the game, but Fortnite has received one of the biggest mid-season patches ever, adding , Call of Duty (Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II) launched its second season.

It’s a big moment for CoD fans, as Activision has promised to address many of the areas that have frustrated fans since Warzone 2.0’s debut, and to that end, the game has seen changes to looting, gulags, performance, and bugs, You even get a bunch of new content, including weapons, vehicles, and even a brand new map called Ashika Island.

To see how Warzone 2.0 is doing in practice after this major update, we’re going back to the game today at GR Live, where I’ll be hosting and hopefully playing an hour of battle royale action, all from the usual The time starts at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET on the GR Live homepage.

