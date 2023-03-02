The end of February is an absolute monster when it comes to new game releases. Over the past few weeks, we’ve looked at Atomic Heart, Company of Heroes 3, Wild Hearts, Wanted: Dead, Metroid Prime Remastered, Scars Above, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and more. With an array like this, we’ve even missed a few big games, something we’ll partially rectify today by taking a look at Octopath Traveler II.

That’s right, from the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can join our very own Rebeca on the GR Live homepage to see how the compelling sequel’s opening hours come into play in full force.

Before the livestream begins, be sure to head over here to read our full Octopath Traveler II review, and even check out the gameplay trailer below.