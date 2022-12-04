Today is a big day for the game. Not only is Marvel debuting, but so is Need for Speed ​​Unbound, and even the highly anticipated The Callisto Protocol. Speaking of the latter, on today’s GR Live we’ll be digging through and playing through the opening hours of Strike Distance’s debut survival-horror feature, where I’ll be hosting.

Be sure to join me on the GR Live homepage for an hour of this promising dreadful title starting at the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and before we go live, be sure to read our review of A review of the Callisto protocol is here.

For those who don’t know what the game is, the general premise is that Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) is trying to escape the Black Iron Prison on the Jupiter moon Callisto in 2320, which is being controlled by a Infested by an alien disease known as Biophage, which turns people into twisted and violent creatures.