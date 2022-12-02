Home Technology We’re checking out The Callisto Protocol on GR Live today
Technology

We’re checking out The Callisto Protocol on GR Live today

by admin
We’re checking out The Callisto Protocol on GR Live today

Today is a big day for the game. Not only did Marvel’s Midnight Sun make its debut, but so did Need for Speed, and even the highly anticipated Callisto Accord made its debut. Speaking of the latter, on today’s episode of GR Live, we’ll be digging through and playing through the opening hours of Strike Distance’s debut survival-horror feature, where I’ll be hosting.

Be sure to join me on the GR Live homepage for an hour of this promising dreadful title starting at the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and before we go live, be sure to read our review of A review of the Callisto protocol is here.

For those who don’t know what the game is, the general premise is that Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) is trying to escape the Black Iron Prison on the Jupiter moon Callisto in 2320, which is being controlled by a Infested by an alien disease known as Biophage, which turns people into twisted and violent creatures.

See also  Innovative companies for women, the Luna Rossa entrepreneur awarded

You may also like

Pipein, the deeptech startup that saves pipes thanks...

The M2 Max processor appeared on Geekbench, and...

The most polluting sporting event ever staged is...

Switch and Xbox rule Black Friday in the...

Tesla, three years late, the electric truck arrives

Call of Duty League to Stream on Twitch...

Jobtech raises 6 million. Polimi: over 2.1 billion...

Want to use Safari to read articles but...

Jobtech raises 6 million. Polimi: over 2.1 billion...

“Portal with RTX” will be updated on Steam...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy