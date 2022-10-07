Home Technology We’re cleaning up the crime of today’s GR Live – Serial Cleaners – Gamereactor
We're cleaning up the crime of today's GR Live – Serial Cleaners

A few weeks ago, developer Draw Distance released its top-down stealth action game Serial Cleaners, which puts players in the shoes of the murder-scene cleaners of 1990s New York City thugs. Needless to say, this is a very unique premise, made even more unique by the four available cleaners, which you can play as, each bringing a different style of cleaning to the table.

You’ll be able to see all of these features soon, though, as later today we’ll be diving into serial cleaners as part of our daily GR Live offering, meaning from the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST begins and we’ll jump into an hour of the game and hopefully clean up the crime without getting caught.

Before we get started, be sure to check out some gameplay from Serial Cleaner below to see what we’ll be up to in a few hours.

