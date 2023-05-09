We’re creating our dream theme park, Park Beyond, at GR Live today

Today is a big day for Park Beyond fans, as it marks the proper start of the Closed Beta Test. While some players were already pushing the limits of creativity and exploring the Impossification suite over the weekend as part of the Early Access period for this beta, the Closed Beta will be available to many more players starting this afternoon.

But to get an idea of ​​what’s to come, we’re going to jump into Park Beyond before the Early Access period ends. Starting earlier at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CET I will be hosting and broadcasting Limbic Entertainment‘s games for a few hours. To see the action unfold, be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage.

If you’d like to check out Park Beyond ahead of its release on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox family of consoles on June 16, you can sign up here to be a part of this PC-only Closed Beta Test, which will open on May 19. provided before.