We're going back to the old grind in The Last Worker on today's GR Live

Last week, developers Wolf & Wood and Oiffy launched The Last Worker, an immersive narrative adventure game that explores how a lone worker fights back against automation at his job at the world‘s largest retailer, a decision that has forced him to Not choosing between capitalism and activism. Needless to say, this is a story that feels very real for the society we’re moving further into, and we’ll be jumping into this very video game today on GR Live to see how it came to be.

From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET our very own Rebeca will be hosting during The Last Worker’s opening hours and hopefully on the GR Live home page. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and check out The Last Worker’s launch trailer below for a sneak peek at what’s to come.

