We’re playing Cassette Beasts on GR Live today

Over the years, there have been several different games looking to capture the glory of Pokémon and bring it beyond the platforms Nintendo has provided. The latest of these is Bytten Studio’s monster-catching RPG called Cassette Beasts, which is set in an open and explorable world with massive questlines and a deeper, more complex combat system.

While you can play Cassette Beasts on PC and consoles today, on GR Live’s latest release, we’re going into the opening hours of Cassette Beasts, where our very own Rebeca is given quests to capture and fight on the GR Live homepage. From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also be sure to check out the gameplay trailer below for a sneak peek at what’s to come.