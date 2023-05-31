Home » We’re playing Cassette Beasts on GR Live today
Technology

We’re playing Cassette Beasts on GR Live today

by admin
We’re playing Cassette Beasts on GR Live today

Over the years, there have been several different games looking to capture the glory of Pokémon and bring it beyond the platforms Nintendo has provided. The latest of these is Bytten Studio’s monster-catching RPG called Cassette Beasts, which is set in an open and explorable world with massive questlines and a deeper, more complex combat system.

While you can play Cassette Beasts on PC and consoles today, on GR Live’s latest release, we’re going into the opening hours of Cassette Beasts, where our very own Rebeca is given quests to capture and fight on the GR Live homepage. From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also be sure to check out the gameplay trailer below for a sneak peek at what’s to come.

See also  Update soon! Windows critical vulnerability CISA warning: hacker groups have begun to attack enterprises | Computer | Windows | Vulnerabilities | CISA | Hackers | Microsoft | Security Updates | Jet Lag Vulnerability | Antivirus Software | Kaspersky | KasperskyCISA

You may also like

COMPUTEX 2023: ASUS exhibited ROG Matrix GeForce RTX...

“Lanz und Precht” Podcast: All important information at...

The best extensions to use ChatGPT on Chrome...

How does Nvidia’s layout go from GPU to...

Self-made robot cars in a spectacular race

Instead of sand: How diapers can be an...

IG limited motion tips: adding facial expressions to...

Apple “confirms” the arrival of its first AR...

Vivo S17 Pro also gets a dedicated 2X...

Video surveillance cameras, new models from IMOU

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy