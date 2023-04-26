We’re playing Curse of the Sea Rats on GR Live today

Recently, developer Petoons Studio unveiled its latest hand-animated adventure game. Called Curse of the Sea Rats, the title puts players in the role of one of four prisoners of the British Empire who have been turned into rats by a pirate witch, and in order to regain their human form, they must find and capture the same witch who cursed them in the first place.

Considered a “ratoidvania,” we’ll be playing this very platforming adventure game at GR Live today, with our very own Rebeca hosting and hopefully playing the first hour of the game.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to watch Rebeca in action from the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST and before we get started, be sure to check out Curse of the Sea Rat Sea Rats review here.