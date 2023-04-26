Home » We’re playing Curse of the Sea Rats on GR Live today
Technology

We’re playing Curse of the Sea Rats on GR Live today

by admin
We’re playing Curse of the Sea Rats on GR Live today

Recently, developer Petoons Studio unveiled its latest hand-animated adventure game. Called Curse of the Sea Rats, the title puts players in the role of one of four prisoners of the British Empire who have been turned into rats by a pirate witch, and in order to regain their human form, they must find and capture the same witch who cursed them in the first place.

Considered a “ratoidvania,” we’ll be playing this very platforming adventure game at GR Live today, with our very own Rebeca hosting and hopefully playing the first hour of the game.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to watch Rebeca in action from the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST and before we get started, be sure to check out Curse of the Sea Rat Sea Rats review here.

Petoons Studio
See also  700,000 liters of water for training GPT-3 - according to the study

You may also like

ChatGPT prompts applications – via AR glasses

MiCA has arrived: Europe has its own rules...

Cool! Unboxing Sharkoon M30 RGB | Simple and...

it grows with the turnover, the commitment to...

Juice Jacking Alert: Why Are Public Smartphone Charging...

AM5 platform is now burning U event, the...

“Nokia 3310” used to steal cars in seconds…

MiCA has arrived: Europe has its own rules...

SMB approach to cybersecurity, ESET report

Juice Jacking Alert: Why Are Public Smartphone Charging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy