We’re playing Miasma Chronicles on GR Live today

Today marks the worldwide launch of the next game from developer The Bearded Ladies. The team that previously worked on Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is now launching the tactical RPG Miasma Chronicles, a game that challenges players to adventure through a dangerous post-apocalyptic world as a young Elvis and his trusty robot brother, All to find answers about the strange forces tearing the land apart. First place, Miasma.

With the promise of an epic sci-fi story, I’ll be jumping into the first hour of Miasma Chronicles on GR Live today, starting a little later at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on the GR Live homepage The opening time of the play title.

Be sure to drop by to catch it as it unfolds, plus check out some Miasma Chronicles gameplay below for a teaser trailer of what’s to come.