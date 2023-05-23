Home » We’re playing Miasma Chronicles on GR Live today
Technology

We’re playing Miasma Chronicles on GR Live today

by admin
We’re playing Miasma Chronicles on GR Live today

Today marks the worldwide launch of the next game from developer The Bearded Ladies. The team that previously worked on Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is now launching the tactical RPG Miasma Chronicles, a game that challenges players to adventure through a dangerous post-apocalyptic world as a young Elvis and his trusty robot brother, All to find answers about the strange forces tearing the land apart. First place, Miasma.

With the promise of an epic sci-fi story, I’ll be jumping into the first hour of Miasma Chronicles on GR Live today, starting a little later at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on the GR Live homepage The opening time of the play title.

Be sure to drop by to catch it as it unfolds, plus check out some Miasma Chronicles gameplay below for a teaser trailer of what’s to come.

See also  EA Unveils Next-Generation Street Racing Game Speed: Untamed, Conquering Lakeside's Ultimate Street Racing Challenge

You may also like

“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” released “World...

Laboratory meat could be 25 times more polluting...

AI-generated photo of fake Pentagon attack shook Wall...

The iPhone is magically modified to Nokia Lumia...

The main advantages of an SRL

SOS volunteers, the rock app that is helping...

[Evaluation]AVIOT TE-M1 Open True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for...

ASUS announces new ROG Strix SCAR 17 laptop...

AI-generated photo of fake Pentagon attack shook Wall...

Tik Tok sues Montana over ban on use...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy