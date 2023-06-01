We’re streaming Convergence: A League of Legends Story – Convergence: A League of Legends Story on GR Live today

Riot Forge has released a whole batch of League of Legends spinoffs, with two new spinoffs debuting this year alone. While we got The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story a few weeks ago, last week also saw the release of Convergence: A League of Legends Story.

Set in the city of Zaun, this 2D adventure platformer puts players in the role of Ekko, who collects parts, then crafts gadgets, then rewinds time and uses them to overcome challenges.

While you can check out Convergence on PC and consoles today, we’ll also be playing the game today on GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and hopefully on the homepage at the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST Check out the opening hours of the game.