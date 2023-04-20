Home » We’re streaming The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story on GR Live today
Riot Games, as part of its Riot Forge publishing arm, has debuted a number of different spin-off games within the wider League of Legends universe. This week marks the latest of those games to join the fray, as The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story makes its debut on PC and consoles.

The game, which revolves around Silas, a formerly imprisoned mage looking to reclaim those who bound him, is now available and we’ll be jumping into the opening hours of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story on today’s GR Live , our very own Rebecca will be there to host.

Be sure to catch her on the GR Live homepage at the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET, and check out the gameplay trailer below.

