We’re streaming the Xbox Game Showcase today – Gamereactor

Today, June 11, it’s finally time for Microsoft to tell all Xbox owners what they must expect in the coming year and beyond.

There have been rumors of a Gears of War remake series, and we have our own sources claiming The Oath and Fable will be there. We also know Persona 3: Reloaded is coming after a leak earlier this week, and Forza Motorsport is definitely a part of the show, possibly even Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Add to that the plethora of Game Pass announcements, and hope for a surprise or two.for up to 1+ hours Xbox Game Showcase Afterwards, we can look forward to seeing Starfield in all its glory, as we promise a long in-depth look through plenty of gameplay.

Basically, there seem to be a lot of interesting things going on, and Microsoft themselves are really confident. It all starts today at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST and it’s actually pretty easy to check out as you can follow the stream through Gamereactor. When the live stream starts, just head over to our GR Live page and you’ll have about 2 hours packed with video games. Of course, we’ll also cover all the biggest announcements and latest reveals as usual.