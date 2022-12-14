Technology WeSportUP, 2022 Demo Day, the final of the incubator dedicated to sport and wellness by admin December 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 The Demo Day is the final act of a 9-month journey, the conclusion of the first acceleration cycle of WeSportUp, an incubator dedicated to sport and wellness created on the initiative of Cdp Venture Capital. The aim of the event is to showcase innovative solutions that can impact different areas of the sports and wellness industry, from performance and sport practice to the fan experience, demonstrating that teams behind these innovations are ready for the market and for investors. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Official launch of the handheld Razer Edge 5G in January next year-ePrice.HK 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The PNY RTX 4070 Ti specifications have plummeted!Sure enough, 4080 12GB is back–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future next post El-Erian: Fed in inflation target trap. Get out of these markets You may also like App Store, Nft, iMessage: this is how the... December 14, 2022 Quick update, iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 fix... December 14, 2022 The conceptual fallacy of using “made by” when... December 14, 2022 Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster appears to be heading... December 14, 2022 The Mechatronics Award goes to the collaborative robot... December 14, 2022 Apple has eliminated a dangerous iPhone vulnerability. Why... December 14, 2022 Apple has eliminated a dangerous iPhone vulnerability. Why... December 14, 2022 The latest Final Fantasy game includes a painting... December 14, 2022 Mercedes and James Cameron design the Avatar car... December 14, 2022 ASUS VivoWatch 5 AERO is now available in... December 14, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.