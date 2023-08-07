Western Digital Expands PlayStation Authorized Storage Line with Upgraded WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles

Western Digital Introduces Upgraded SSD for PlayStation 5 Consoles

Western Digital has just revealed its latest addition to the PlayStation’s official authorized storage product line. The company announced the launch of an upgraded version of the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD, specifically designed for PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles.

The new WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD boasts superior capacity and performance compared to its predecessor. It features a unique heat sink design adorned with the iconic PlayStation logo and offers up to 4TB of storage capacity. This enables players to expand their PS5’s storage space by up to four times, accommodating a wide selection of up to 100 game masterpieces. Furthermore, the upgraded SSD delivers faster performance, allowing players to effortlessly enjoy today’s top games. The heat sink has also been optimized for easy installation on the PS5 console.

In an official statement, Western Digital emphasized the importance of the SN850P’s upgrade, stating that players can now confidently store their favorite games on this officially authorized SSD. The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD has successfully passed various certifications and tests, ensuring a reliable and enhanced gaming experience for PS5 users.

Susan Park, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Western Digital, expressed the company’s commitment to collaborating with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to further drive innovation and create storage solutions that enhance players’ gaming experiences.

The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD is now available for purchase in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options for PS5 consoles. Consumers can find these storage options at designated Western Digital retailers, online retail platforms, distributors, and distributors in Taiwan. The suggested prices for the different capacities are NT$4888, NT$8888, and 15888 yuan.

It is important to note that the actual capacity of the NVMe SSD may vary depending on the operating environment. Additionally, the number of stored games is calculated based on an average file size of 36GB. The actual number of saved games may differ based on file size, format, other programs, and related factors.

With Western Digital’s commitment to enhancing the gaming experience, players can now enjoy expanded storage options, faster performance, and a seamless gaming experience on their PlayStation 5 consoles.

