Western Digital Introduces the Largest Capacity 22TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive in History

a:hover {text-decoration: none !important;} #xxx {color:blue;text-decoration:none;} ]]]]>]]> In order to help consumers properly preserve the rapidly growing digital data, Western Digital’s The WD brand expands the widely trusted My Book desktop storage lineup, building on existing innovations with the launch of the My Book desktop hard drive with a capacity of up to 22TB, the largest consumer-grade traditional hard drive ever made by the brand Disk, so that users can access precious data more flexibly.

John Rydning, research vice president of Global DataSphere under IDC, an international data information company, said: “Consumers create data rapidly. In 2022 alone, each household in the world will produce more than 20TB of data on average; as people continue to use and create, this number will increase. Expectations continue to rise. While many people rely on the cloud, we’re finding that consumers still want on-premises storage to keep and manage their expanded personal and business data.”

The WD brand of Western Digital launched the My Book desktop hard drive with a capacity of up to 22TB, which is the largest consumer traditional hard drive in the history of the brand. Western Digital

Each household in the United States has an average of more than 10 connected devices. This new high-capacity solution can provide users with a large space, from basic assistance with personal devices, to backup work for all devices in the home, whether it is precious photos, Video or important work files and application backup, the WD brand hopes to provide solutions to meet everyone’s evolving data storage needs.

Susan Park, vice president of product management at Western Digital, also pointed out: “Through the various devices in our daily life, we have the ability to create, consume and collect a large amount of content in real time. Western Digital’s goal is to help people store data in an easier and more secure way.”

The 22TB My Book allows users to back up and save thousands of documents, photos, videos and other files, and is suitable for a variety of storage devices, including portable SSD and HDD, memory cards and USB flash drives, further extending the They’re consolidated into one organized and easily accessible location. If you need more powerful storage capabilities, My Book Duo is now available in 44TB capacity, with RAID-optimized Western Digital hard drives, the original factory can provide the highest level of speed and capacity right out of the box. My Book Duo can also reconfigure RAID-1 to provide backup (data mirroring) function, or use the built-in software as two independent hard drives (JBOD).

