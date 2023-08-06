Western Digital Launches Upgraded WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 Gamers

Western Digital Launches Upgraded WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5

Taipei, Taiwan – Western Digital has announced the launch of an upgraded version of the WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD, specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 game console. The move aims to expand the officially authorized storage product line of PlayStation and provide gamers with enhanced storage capacity and improved performance.

The new WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD boasts superior capacity and performance compared to its predecessor. It comes with a unique heat sink design featuring the iconic PlayStation logo and offers up to 4TB of storage space. This allows players to expand the storage capacity of their PS5 console by four times, providing them with the flexibility to store up to 100 game masterpieces. Moreover, the upgraded SSD delivers faster performance, enabling gamers to effortlessly handle today’s top games.

One of the key highlights of the WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD is its specially optimized heat sink design. This design ensures that players can easily install the SSD onto their PS5 console without any hassle. Western Digital is committed to providing storage solutions that enhance players’ gaming experience and plans to collaborate closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to drive further innovation.

Susan Park, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Western Digital, expressed her excitement about the partnership with SIE. She stated, “We will continue to work closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment to drive innovation and create storage solutions that enhance players’ gaming experience.”

The WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 is available in three versions: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The suggested prices for these versions are NT$4,888, NT$8,888, and NT$15,888, respectively. Customers can purchase the SSD at designated Western Digital retailers, online retail platforms, distributors, and e-commerce platforms throughout Taiwan.

With the launch of the upgraded WD BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD, Western Digital aims to provide PlayStation 5 players with a reliable and official storage option that meets the highest standards of certification and testing. Gamers can now safely store their favorite game masterpieces and enjoy the latest PS5 titles with improved storage capacity and performance.

