Western Digital Launches Upgraded WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 (PS5)

Western Digital Expands PlayStation’s Official Storage Line with Upgraded SSD for PS5

Western Digital has recently announced the expansion of PlayStation’s officially authorized storage product line, introducing an upgraded version of the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console.

The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD offers superior capacity and performance compared to its previous generation. It features a unique heat sink design adorned with the PlayStation logo, delivering up to 4TB of storage capacity. With this upgraded SSD, players can expand their PS5’s storage space by four times, allowing them to store and access up to 100 game masterpieces with much more flexibility.

What sets the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD apart is its exceptional speed and performance, surpassing that of the previous generation. Gamers can now effortlessly play the latest and most demanding games without any lag or slowdowns. Additionally, the newly equipped heat sink is specifically optimized for the PS5 game console, enabling players to install it with ease.

One of the standout features of the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD is its reliability. Having undergone numerous certifications and tests, this official PS5 authorized storage option ensures that players can securely store their favorite games without any worries.

The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD is now available in three different storage capacities: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The recommended prices are NT$4,888, NT$8,888, and NT$15,888 respectively. Interested customers can find these SSDs at designated Western Digital retailers, online retail platforms, dealers, and distributors across Taiwan. Notable retailers include PChome and momo shopping network.

By expanding its officially authorized storage product line, Western Digital aims to provide PS5 users with enhanced storage options that cater to their increasing needs for space and performance. With the upgraded WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD, players can now enjoy their favorite games on the PS5 without any storage limitations or compromises in performance.

