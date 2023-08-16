Western Digital powers modern data centers

Western Digital offers data center scalability: OpenFlex Data24, the new RapidFlex Fabric Bridge device, and dual port Ultrastar NVMe SSD drives.

Data center architects are adopting more and more flash drives to harness the potential of artificial intelligence, object storage, file sharing, and more.

At the same time, they remain in control of spending and must find solutions that help them manage, scale and use storage resources more efficiently. As a result, there is a growing trend towards disaggregating and sharing NVMe flash memory over fabric (NVMe-oF) to improve the performance, availability and flexibility of storage resources.

To support this market segment, Western Digital introduces new high-performance platforms. The new storage solutions create an ecosystem that provides greater flexibility and more options to make it easier for customers to adopt NVMe and NVMe-oF standards. With this launch, Western Digital becomes the only company in the market to vertically integrate capabilities at both ends of the Ethernet cable to deliver performance solutions, from server creation to data storage.

Data center next-gen: OpenFlex Data24 3200 NVMe-oF completamente integrata

Western Digital OpenFlex Data24 3200 is a storage platform NVMe-oF fully integrated that extends the performance of NVMe flash memory to a shared storage architecture. By separating storage resources from compute and sharing them over Ethernet, OpenFlex Data24 becomes more available to more applications and servers, providing greater control and scalability of resources, resulting in improved storage capacity utilization without overprovisioning.

Using gli FBD RapidFlex, OpenFlex Data24 3200 allows you to connect up to six hosts without switches. A switched environment allows you to scale to even more Data24 hosts and platforms, providing the ability to scale-out or scale-up from hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of NVMe flash drives with very low application latency. In addition to RDMA over converged Ethernet (RoCE), the new Data24 solution offers new support for TCP connections. Available in a 24-bay 2U platform and with a 5-year limited warrantythe Data24 3200 was designed to deliver enterprise-class low power, high availability, and reliability with up to 368TB1 in a single low latency, dual port PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD platform.

Next Generation RapidFlex FBD: The A2000 ASIC and C2000 Fabric Bridge PCIe Adapter Card

The RapidFlex family of NVMe over fabric bridge devices is the ideal solution for OEMs/ODMs and large organizations taking a custom approach to software-defined infrastructure design to enable next-generation workloads based on highly scalable shared storage through a Ethernet fabric. These low-power, high-performance second-generation FBDs come in two versions: the controller RapidFlex A2000 and the RapidFlex C2000 which places the A2000 chip on a PCI adapter for powering solutions such as the new OpenFlex Data24.

The new RapidFlex FBD is a unique state machine that exports the PCI bus over Ethernet, allowing externally attached SSDs to appear to the server as if they were local drives. The new family also doubles the performance with a additional 100GbE port (2x100Gb ethernet ports) coupled with 16 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.0 and provides a complex PCIe root within all NVMe all-flash arrays, simplifying their qualification and deployment. The A2000 and C2000 FBDs add initiator-mode capability to the existing target-mode capability, so customers can now implement cheaper, lower-power initiator cards in their servers instead of a conventional Ethernet NIC for NVMe-oF connectivity .

Ultrastar DC SN655 NVMe dual port enterprise class SSD

The Ultrastar DC SN655 is an affordable PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDdual-port, high-capacity storage designed for cloud, OEM, and enterprise customers who need high-capacity, high-performance storage for a variety of applications and workloads, such as disaggregated storage, object storage, storage and other mission-critical applications.

The Ultrastar DC SN655 is a vertically integrated SSD that offers a simple, scalable, single or dual port path to ensure continuous data access for enterprise high availability demands; expands the capacities from 3.84TB to 15.36TB for storage and compute applications with mixed workloads and increases drive reliability up to 2.5 million hours mean time between failures (expected).

The SN655 also delivers more than one million random read IOPs and improved quality of service (Qos) for large unstructured workloads. It comes in a 15mm U.3 drop-in form factor and is compatible with the U.2 format. Among other things, the SN655 offers additional enterprise-grade features such as power failure protection and end-to-end data path protection, to ensure data availability when needed.

