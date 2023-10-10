WeTransfer: what it is and how it works

How Wetransfer works

It often happens, especially at work, that you have to send large files. To do this quickly there is WeTransfer, an online file transfer service, which allows users to send large amounts of data easily.

This program is especially useful when you want to share large files that cannot be sent via email due to size restrictions of the attachments. Users can upload up to 2 GB of files on the WeTransfer website and send a download link to the recipients. The platform is free and can be used from the browser, but it also offers paid options for additional features such as storing files for a longer period or password protection.

How to use Wetransfer on your PC to send documents

To send documents with WeTransfer from your PC you need to go to www.wetransfer.com. On the main page you need to click on “Add your files” and select one or more documents to send. The service also allows you to drag them intomarked area, even by selecting multiple files at the same time. Once uploaded, the upload will start automatically. You can monitor the progress of the upload, which will depend on either the connection or the size of the files.

Google Drive tutorial: what it is and why it is perfect for work 01 October 2023

After uploading all the desired files you need to enter theemail address of the recipient in the “recipient’s email” field. If you want to send the file to multiple contacts, you must separate them with a comma.

It must be indicated also the sender, inserting it in the “your email” field and you can also write a message. To use WeTransfer you must read and accept the terms of service and the privacy policy, then you must click on “Transfer” and the site will begin uploading the files to the server by sending a notification email to the recipient containing the download link .

The recipient will be able to click on the link and access the download page, where the process to download the files will begin. It is a’operation to be done in a short time, as the link expires after some time. Likewise, it will not be possible to download the files again after the deadline.

Tutorial How to retune the TV 08 October 2023

How to use WeTransfer on your smartphone

Smartphones and tablets also allow you to send files through WeTransfer. If you have an Android operating system, you need to go to Google Play Store and search for the application, otherwise you can use the web browser. Once the app has been downloaded, accept the terms and conditions to use it and tap the “Launch” button. To send files, tap the “+” icon located at the bottom left of the screen.

After searching for the files saved on your device, you need to select one or more items you want to send, even at the same time. After selecting the files, click “Continue” at the bottom right. After that a next screen will appear where you can enter the recipient’s email address, your own and send an optional message. It is also possible set a password to protect the file. Once these operations have been carried out, you need to tap on “Transfer” and start the procedure. After sending the file a download link that you need to copy and share via email or message.

Con iOs you can download the app Collect by Wetransfer on app stores and, once opened, tap the “+” icon and load content from the iPhone gallery or the iPad from the camera. It is possible to send files read only or with the possibility of being modified. After selecting you need to tap on the file “Share“.

Tutorial How to delete a Google account in a few clicks 09 October 2023

How to receive files with We transfer to your PC

Files with WeTransfer can be received both on the PC and in mobile devices and the procedures vary slightly. To receive the files on your computer you need to open the notification email received from the site. The email has a link that allows you to download the file. Once you click on it you will be directed to the download page.

On this page you will see an area marked “transferred files” and you will be able to view and download the files that have been sent via WeTransfer. To download the files, click on “Download” written next to the files or choose “Download everything” to use a single procedure. The download time is influenced by both the size of the file and the speed of the internet connection. Once the procedure is finished to download the filesthese will be saved to your computer’s download folder and be read.

How to receive files on smartphones and tablets

We Transfer, as mentioned, can be used even on mobile devices which have Android and iOS operating systems. For those with Android you need to go to the email inbox that can be reached from the app or via the internet and do the same procedure. Another way to download files is to install the app by WeTransfer. In the app you can see the list of sent files to download and choose a save location on your device before downloading.

Even those who own a device with an iOS operating system, such as iPhone and iPad, can scaricare i file da We Transfer in two ways. One is by opening the email and following the same procedure, the other is by installing the WeTransfer app, following the same procedure as those who own Android.