We’ve (wrongly) believed that mice like cheese for centuries

Let’s face it, if we had to imagine the ideal food for a little mouse in our minds, we would think only and exclusively of a nice piece of pitted cheese. But do mice really love this dairy product so much?

First of all, a trivial and necessary observation must be made: mice are omnivorous animals, just like us. However, their diet depends a lot on how much and what type of food they have the most access to. In the wild, wild mice feed on seeds, dried fruit, and especially grains. Rodents, on the other hand, who sneak into our homes, go in search of any kind of foodsuch as bread, cheese and chocolate.

Ergo, now we can answer the fateful question: is the favorite food of mice cheese? Actually, no. They don’t have a specific preference and aren’t actively looking for it. The image of the cheese-loving rodent arose from the fact that this dairy product was extremely common in homes in the past, when many families produced their own cheese.

Even in scientific terms, the dairy product does not appear to be particularly nutritious for them, as they need high-energy foods and proteins to survive and grow. The only explanation that could remotely justify this commonplace is that cheese has a very strong smell and therefore people are attracted to it, but that doesn’t mean they appreciate it.