Intel 13th generation and AMD Ryzen 7000 have excellent performance, coupled with RTX 40 graphics card, the system needs better chassis cooling, Antec’s new generation of mid-tower chassis P20C series is available for sale in Hong Kong, the inner cage design is more flexible, and can be easily installed up to 2 A 360 AIO water-cooled to meet CPU and GPU power consumption.

Antec P20C is a slightly larger E-ATX Mid-Tower case, boasting excellent compatibility and heat dissipation. The front panel is also designed with metal openings, which are symmetrically composed of a large number of triangular holes. At the same time, it is equipped with a large-area dust-proof filter, which is easy to assemble, disassemble and clean. The top ventilation is also protected by a full-mesh magnetic dust-proof filter. The bottom power compartment The air inlet is also provided with a dust filter.

For pure air-cooled users, the CPU radiator can be up to 170mm or less, and the front panel supports up to 3 140 or 120 fans, up to 2 140 or 3 120 fans on the top, and 1 120 at the rear, and can be reinstalled above the power supply compartment 2 120mm fans to maximize the use of the air duct, the chassis is preloaded with 3 120mm PWM fans, and a 1 to 4 fan breakout cable is provided. As for AIO water cooling players, Antec P20C series supports the installation of 360mm water cooling radiators on the front and top at the same time, for CPU and GPU respectively.

In terms of expandability, the depth of the Antec P20C chassis is as long as 469mm, and it can install a graphics card no longer than 375mm. Most air-cooled non-common boards GF RTX 4090 are enough to install, and the chassis can choose 4mm tempered glass side panels, or standard steel side panels (P20CE) , the expansion slot can be fully disassembled to install the graphics card vertically (accessories are purchased separately) to match the glass side panel, and a graphics card bracket, Velcro cable tie, and 8 rubber rings for wiring are provided, and about 23mm is reserved whole line space.

For the new motherboard, the front panel of the P20C series is equipped with a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps interface, together with two sets of USB 3.0 jacks, headphone and microphone jacks. In terms of storage, it can accommodate 4 storage devices, including two 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch common mounting brackets in front of the power compartment, and two 2.5-inch SSD mounting brackets behind the motherboard chassis.

Price: $599 (P20C), $579 (P20CE)

Compact Flat Play ARGB: Antec NX292

If you don’t have much space in your home, Antec’s another new box, NX292, is changed to a compact E-ATX Mid-tower design, with a full box depth of 406mm, so the top supports up to 2 140 fans, and the front still supports 360 AIO or 3 120 / 2 Put 140 fans, but GPU length is limited to ≤ 320mm, CPU cooling ≤ 155mm. Three 120mm ARGB fans on the front and one 120mm ARGB fan on the rear are provided with the box, and the fan lighting effect can be controlled by the motherboard software.

Price: $429

Enquiry: QC Supplies (3853 5300)