Wharfedale Unveils New Aura Series: High-Performance Audio at Every Budget

Wharfedale Unveils New Aura Series, Offering High-Quality Sound at an Affordable Price

As a reputable and well-established brand in the audio industry, Wharfedale is known for its wide range of product series that cater to users with varying budgets. In its latest release, the company has introduced the Aura series, positioning it second only to its flagship Elysian series. The new Aura series includes two bookshelf speakers, Aura 1 and Aura 2, two floor-mounted speakers, Aura 3 and Aura 4, and two center speakers, Aura C and Aura CS. With prices ranging from US$1,999 to US$4,999 per pair, users can find their ideal speakers without breaking the bank.

The Aura series shares a similar appearance style and size to the EVO4 series, but with slightly larger dimensions. However, what sets this new series apart is the incorporation of several components and technologies inspired by the top-of-the-line Elysian series. Most notably, the Aura series adopts the iconic AMT (Air Motion Transformer) tweeter folding design, allowing the diaphragm to cover a larger area and delivering higher efficiency and dynamic range in producing highs, midrange, and bass.

In addition, the Aura series utilizes a diaphragm made of woven glass fiber, which not only ensures lightweight construction but also provides exceptional rigidity, resulting in higher fidelity sound reproduction. The unit takes further cues from the Elysian design, utilizing a new crossover design that minimizes electromagnetic interference, ensuring a clean and pure audio signal. Moreover, Wharfedale’s unique SLPP (Slot Loaded Profiled Port) design is employed in the Aura series to reduce turbulence in the bass reflection pipe, delivering tighter and more accurate bass response.

Jacob Smith, Wharfedale’s Head of Product Development, expressed his excitement about the Aura series, stating, “With the Aura series, we wanted to bring the premium audio experience within reach of a wider range of consumers. We took inspiration from our flagship Elysian series to ensure that every user can enjoy high-quality sound reproduction, regardless of their budget. The Aura series truly represents our commitment to delivering outstanding performance and value to our customers.”

The Aura series is already garnering attention and positive reviews from audio enthusiasts worldwide. Many have praised Wharfedale for providing a range of options at different price points without compromising on audio quality. With the Aura series, users can expect a listening experience that rivals much higher-priced speakers in the market.

Wharfedale continues to uphold its reputation for excellence by expanding its product offerings and staying at the forefront of audio technology. The Aura series is a testament to the company’s dedication to making high-quality audio accessible to all, further solidifying its position in the industry as a leading provider of exceptional sound solutions.

