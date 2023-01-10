What about 8K resolution? PS5 has been released for two years and still does not support it, players are thankful for waiting

As an important product of Sony in the next generation of game consoles, the importance of PS5 to Sony is self-evident.

In order to highlight the power of PS5 in Sony’s heart, Sony showed most of the highlights of this product on the packaging of PS5, among whichThat includes 8K resolution. but,It has been two years since the PS5 was released, and 8K resolution is still far away from users.

In the past, Sony had planned to update the system to allow PS5 to acquire the ability to support 8K resolution, just like Sony updated the system in the past two years to allow PS5 to support 2K resolution and VRR variable refresh rate, but the support for 8K resolution , Sony did not publicly mention when this update will be rolled out.

In addition, the game “The Touryst” natively supports 8K 60 frames. Since the PS5 still does not support 8K resolution, players have to run the game at 4K 60 frames.At that time, the game developer stated that as long asPS5 launched an update to support 8K resolution, so the game will be updated as soon as possible to run on PS5 with 1:1 pixel-matched 8K resolution.

However, it is regrettable that the PS5 still does not support 8K resolution, so even if the user connects to an 8K TV, the game cannot be run at 8K resolution.

But for today’s users, they are still more inclined to buy 4K 120Hz game TVs, and 8K resolution is still too far away for most users. In addition to the reason that 8K resolution is not yet popular, the high price is also one of the reasons that prevent users from buying 8K TVs.

Sony and Samsung have launched 8K TVs a few years ago, but the price is far from what an ordinary user can accept.

In addition, due to functional limitations, even if the PS5 can support 4K120Hz plus HDR, in many cases users need to choose between the frame rate and the picture. If you turn on 120Hz, the ray tracing will be turned off. If you want ray chasing, you will not be able to enjoy it. High frame rate.

In some games with high hardware requirements, even PS5 will automatically adjust the resolution according to the calculation and drawing pressure. Moreover, the pressure of 8K resolution on game calculation and drawing has increased dramatically. With the current PS5 performance, running the next-generation 3A masterpiece at 8K resolution, not to mention stabilizing 60 frames, or even stabilizing 20 frames is a problem.

From a practical point of view, the current users’ demand for 8K is actually not high, and some mainstream media do not plan to support 8K streaming media content in the short term.

Because compared with 4K, the data volume of 8K resolution content is unprecedentedly large, which will pose a huge challenge to bandwidth and basic devices. Therefore, today’s 8K is more like fighting the future rather than the present. The application scenarios of 8K are not so common, so the poor sales of 8K TVs is also expected.

However, even if users have no demand for 8K, this is not the reason for Sony to use “false propaganda” on PS5. After all, 8K is not popular, which does not mean that 8K has not come out. Since it was said that there is 8K, 8K should be brought out.

For some users with 8K TVs, it is definitely a novel experience to feel the game screen at 8K resolution. Even if you don’t run 3A masterpieces, it is more than enough to run some small independent games.

For Sony, if this matter really goes to court, an update may be released to allow it to support 8K resolution. As for whether the game runs smoothly, that is another matter.

We will wait and see when PS5 will update its support for 8K.