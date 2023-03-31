Home Technology What about two old iPhones or be eliminated! Look at the list of iOS 17 upgrades now, does your iPhone have a share? -ePrice.HK
Apple has earlier confirmed that the WWDC conference will be held from June 6th to 10th, and the focus of this conference, in addition to revealing details about MR mixed reality devices, as always, software is the focus of this conference. Of course, iOS 17 is the most anticipated one! However, if you want to upgrade to iOS 17 from time to time, you have to check whether your iPhone can be upgraded, and there are two iPhones that may be eliminated in this upgrade. Check out the iOS 17 upgrade list now!

According to current news reports, iOS 17 will include many functions that make users Wow, but the user UI interface will remain basically unchanged. On the contrary, in this iOS 17, more attention will be paid to the development of the dynamic island function.

It should be noted that, according to past trends, Apple should also give up support for some old iPhones this time, as in the past, including iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Although there is no official confirmation from Apple, there are strong signs that , a great opportunity will happen!

According to the trend of iOS upgrades in recent years, the list of iPhones that can be upgraded to iOS 17 is as follows:

– iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
– iPhone XR
– iPhoneXs Max
– iPhone Xs
– iPhone 11 Pro Max
– iPhone 11 Pro
– iPhone 11
– iPhone 12 Pro Max
– iPhone 12 Pro
– iPhone 12
– iPhone 12 mini
– iPhone 13 Pro Max
– iPhone 13 Pro
– iPhone 13
– iPhone 13 mini
– iPhone 14 Pro Max
– iPhone 14 Pro
– iPhone 14 Plus
– iPhone 14
Source: GizChina

